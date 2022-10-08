European Olives win over top Indian celebrity chefs at the HT Unwind Festival

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The culinary festival HT City Unwind 2022 celebrates its first edition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi (India) for three days (October 7-9), offering delicious dishes enlivened by high-level musical performances. This spectacular gastronomic event brings together the best restaurants in India, renowned chefs and celebrities from the world of music. European Olives are present at stand No. 1 in the Foodies Premium area of the fair, with the purpose of presenting the benefits of this highly valued Mediterranean food.

HT Unwind Food Festival 2022 becomes a unique opportunity to make known among a select audience the infinite culinary possibilities of olives, and to disseminate the characteristics of their flavor, quality, variety and versatility through the tasting of dishes created with them. Professionals from the catering sector who attend the fair are looking for new ideas, solutions and products to improve their gastronomic offer in their establishments. On this occasion, they have the opportunity to taste European Olives and then put them on the table and offer them to their customers.

For example, in this gastronomic space you can find celebrities of the stature like Chef Nishant Choubey, and many more who will offer master classes and exclusive tastings to attendees. The olive is an ancient fruit and one of the most valued products in European gastronomy; it fits perfectly with the exciting Indian cuisine since it has the peculiarity of enclosing a sensory universe in the four flavors. It contains bitter, sour, sweet and salty. So this versatile product of the Mediterranean Diet becomes a harmonizing and enhancing ingredient in countless Indian stews made with legumes, rice and vegetables, always with curries or masalas.

The action at the HT Unwind fair is part of the "Europe at your table with Olives from Spain" campaign, promoted by Table Olive Interprofessional Organization (Interaceituna) and supported by the European Union. In addition to this, European Olives produced in Spain, are available in several formats (whole, minced, sliced, pitted and many more), that allows an incredible gastronomic integration and an easy adaption and harmonization in the tables across this Asiatic country. They are available right from modern retail stores to online shopping portals and your nearby kirana stores.

Interaceituna is the Table Olive Interprofessional Organization recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food that represents the entire table olive production, processing and marketing sector. Created to implement different programs and activities of general interest, Interaceituna promotes the knowledge of the Spanish table olive and carries out research, promotion and development activities in the sector. Interaceituna and the European Union have joined forces to promote this product. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

