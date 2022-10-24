Left Menu

Airline Swiss reaches accord with pilots that averts a strike

Deutsche Lufthansa unit Swiss and its pilots union have reached a contract agreement that heads off prospects of a strike, the airline said on Monday. Pilots have been working without an accord since April after management rejected a tentative deal from initial talks, the Aeropers union has said. German pilots at flagship carrier Lufthansa agreed last month not to strike until mid-2023 under an initial agreement to solve a wage dispute.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 24-10-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 13:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
German pilots at flagship carrier Lufthansa agreed last month not to strike until mid-2023 under an initial agreement to solve a wage dispute.

German pilots at flagship carrier Lufthansa agreed last month not to strike until mid-2023 under an initial agreement to solve a wage dispute. Strikes and staff shortages forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights to avoid hours-long queues at major airports in the first summer following COVID lockdowns, with disruptions set to continue deep into the autumn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

