Left Menu

Nepal's electricity consumption reaches highest during Deepavali

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:52 IST
Nepal's electricity consumption reaches highest during Deepavali
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's electricity consumption reached the highest level at about 1,700 MW during Laxmi Puja -- the first day of the five day festival of light Deepavali.

More than 1,300 MW of electricity was consumed domestically during the Laxmi Puja on Monday and 385 MW was exported to India, according to Pradeep Thike, the Deputy Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

This year too people in Kathmandu celebrated Deepavali by illuminating their houses with colourful lights.

Nepal started celebrating the festival of light in its real sense in 2016 when the load shedding of electricity ended as power produced within the country became surplus.

Prior to this, Nepal was witnessing up to 16 hours of load shedding mainly due to mismanagement of electricity and shortage of power.

This year, the consumption of electricity during Tihar, or the festival of light, increased by 100 MW. The maximum electricity consumption during Tihar last year was around 1,200 MW.

Nepal is currently witnessing a surplus of electricity and exporting power to India since June. The Himalayan nation is exporting 385 MW of electricity to India.

Nepal has so far earned more than Rs. 8 billion in the past five months.

The earnings by the end of November will touch the Rs. 10 billion mark, according to the NEA.

Even now, NEA is facing a wastage of 200 MW of electricity on a daily basis due to the surplus of power.

However, the wastage would be reduced from Wednesday onwards as the NEA is going to shut down the 456 MW Tamakoshi Hydropower Project for maintenance, informed Thike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022