Shaheen Afridi's Return Home: Injury to Impact T20 World Cup Preparation

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a Pakistani fast bowler, sustained a knee injury during the Big Bash League in Australia. He will return home for rehabilitation before the T20 World Cup. Despite capturing two wickets in four games, Afridi's debut season is cut short as he prioritizes recovery for the international campaign.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the renowned Pakistan fast bowler, has encountered a setback with a knee injury while participating in Australia's Big Bash League. The Brisbane Heat team confirmed that Afridi will head back home for rehabilitation, aiming to recover in time for the upcoming T20 World Cup in February.

The injury, described as a knee cartilage issue which occurred during a fielding incident against the Adelaide Strikers, prompted consultation with the Pakistan Cricket Board's medical staff. It was collectively decided that Afridi would return home for further treatment, marking an early end to his debut season in the Australian T20 league.

In a statement from the team, Afridi expressed satisfaction in facing the challenges of the Big Bash League despite his curtailed experience. Meanwhile, Pakistan is gearing up for their T20 World Cup campaign, set to commence on February 7 against the Netherlands in Colombo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

