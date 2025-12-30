Left Menu

Google Revamps Email Management: Change Primary Gmail without Data Loss

Google now allows users to change their primary Gmail addresses without losing any data. The tech firm's new feature retains existing account data, including emails and photos, despite an address change. The rollout is gradual and users should check settings for availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Google has introduced a groundbreaking change by allowing users to alter their primary Gmail email addresses while maintaining all their existing data. The new feature, currently in a phased rollout, ensures that photos, messages, and emails remain unaffected.

According to Google's official support page, users can switch their Gmail identifier with ease. The former email address will be designated as an alias, and all saved data remains untouched. Users can sign in using either the new or old email address to access services like Gmail, Maps, YouTube, and Drive.

While simplifying account management, Google cautions that this feature might not be immediately available for all. Users can verify if it is active by navigating to the 'personal information' section in their account settings. Moreover, users can switch addresses only once a year and should back up their data to prevent potential app setting resets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

