Egypt's currency weakens sharply against the dollar - Refinitiv data

Egypt's pound weakened on Thursday by 11.85% to a record low of around 22 pounds to the dollar, Refinitiv data said.

The slide in the currency followed a central bank statement affirming that it had moved to a "durably flexible exchange rate regime".

