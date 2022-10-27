Left Menu

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-10-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 13:44 IST
Egypt's currency weakens sharply against the dollar - Refinitiv data
Egypt's pound weakened on Thursday by 11.85% to a record low of around 22 pounds to the dollar, Refinitiv data said.

The slide in the currency followed a central bank statement affirming that it had moved to a "durably flexible exchange rate regime".

Also Read: EAM Jaishankar to pay two-day visit to Egypt

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

