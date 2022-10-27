Egypt's currency weakens sharply against the dollar - Refinitiv data
27-10-2022
Egypt's pound weakened on Thursday by 11.85% to a record low of around 22 pounds to the dollar, Refinitiv data said.
The slide in the currency followed a central bank statement affirming that it had moved to a "durably flexible exchange rate regime".
