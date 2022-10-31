Left Menu

Odisha CM flags off Bhubaneswar-Jeypore flight

It was upgraded to an airport under the UDAN scheme in 2017.The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA granted the licence for the Jeypore airport, allowing commercial flight operations, on October 20.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-10-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 16:53 IST
Odisha CM flags off Bhubaneswar-Jeypore flight
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday flagged off a direct flight service between state capital Bhubaneswar and Jeypore in Koraput district.

Patnaik flagged off the flight from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar.

Ahmedabad-based IndiaOne Air will operate the nine-seater flight under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

The flight will depart from Bhubaneswar airport at 11.35 am daily and reach Jeypore at 1.20 pm. On the return journey, it will take off from Jeypore airport at 4.05 pm and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 5.50 pm, officials said.

The introductory fare is Rs 999, they said.

The airstrip in Jeypore was constructed in 1962 along with the establishment of a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) factory in nearby Sunabeda area.

In the 1980s, Vayudoot operated a daily Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam flight via Jeypore. It was upgraded to an airport under the UDAN scheme in 2017.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the licence for the Jeypore airport, allowing commercial flight operations, on October 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022