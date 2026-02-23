Chad Seals Border Amid Escalating Sudan Conflict
Chad has closed its border with Sudan following clashes linked to Sudan's ongoing civil war, which resulted in the deaths of five Chadian soldiers. The decision aims to prevent the spillover of conflict onto Chadian soil and protect civilians. Increased military presence is expected in the affected area.
On Monday, Chad took decisive action by closing its eastern border with Sudan after weekend clashes related to Sudan's civil war resulted in the deaths of five Chadian soldiers, according to sources speaking with Reuters.
The violent incident involved the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese government-aligned militia in Tine, a border town, where additional civilian casualties were reported. Officials have responded by bolstering security in the region to safeguard the civilian population.
Chad's government cited 'repeated incursions and violations' from the conflict in Sudan as the rationale behind the border closure, emphasizing the need to protect its citizens and ensure stability. This move underscores Chad's increasing entanglement in the regional conflict, as additional troops are deployed.
