Air ambulance with seven on board crashes in Jharkhand, says DGCA

A medical chartered plane with seven people on board, including two crew members, crashed at Kasariya Panchayat, Simariya block of Chatra district in Jharkhand on Monday, DGCA sources stated.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 23:39 IST
A medical chartered plane with seven people on board, including two crew members, crashed at Kasariya Panchayat, Simariya block of Chatra district in Jharkhand on Monday, DGCA sources stated. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) the Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV departed from Ranchi at 7:11 PM. Shortly after the air ambulance lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at 7: 34 PM.

"On 23.02.2026 Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV, operating medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on sector "Ranchi-Delhi" crashed in Kasariya Panchayat, Simariya block of Chatra district, in Jharkhand. There were seven persons on board including two crew members. The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata aircraft requested deviation due to weather. At 19:34 IST aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata. The last known position of aircraft was approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi," DGCA reported. Earlier, the Ranchi Airport reported that after being transferred to the next station, the plane did not contact Ranchi and that the state government has been informed of the same.

"A medical flight took off. Its contact was established with the next station, then the control was handed over to the next station. After this contact was lost. The plane did not contact the Ranchi Airport. The State has been informed about this. All necessary SOPs are being followed," Ranchi Airport sources stated. Further details on the crash are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

