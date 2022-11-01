Left Menu

Toyota reports 25% drop in Q2 profit, misses estimates

Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday posted a 25% drop in second-quarter operating profit, as soaring parts and materials costs outweighed a boost in overseas revenue from the plunging Japanese yen, as well as a rebound in production. Operating profit for the three months ended Sept. ($1 = 148.3100 yen)

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-11-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 10:03 IST
Toyota reports 25% drop in Q2 profit, misses estimates
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday posted a 25% drop in second-quarter operating profit, as soaring parts and materials costs outweighed a boost in overseas revenue from the plunging Japanese yen, as well as a rebound in production.

Operating profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 fell to 562.7 billion yen ($3.79 billion), missing an average estimate of 772.2 billion yen in a poll of 12 analysts by Refinitiv. In the same period a year earlier, Toyota reported a 749.9 billion yen profit. ($1 = 148.3100 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022