Power consumption grows marginally to 114.64 bln units in October

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's power consumption grew 1.64 per cent to 114.64 billion units in October compared to the year-ago period, according to government data.

The power consumption rose only marginally in October, mainly due to incessant unseasonal rains which kept the mercury levels low and reduced the use of cooling appliances.

However, experts said power consumption and demand will further increase in the coming months due to use of heating appliance especially in the northern part of the country, and improvement in economic activities on account of the beginning of the new rabi crop season.

The farmers use electricity to run tubewells for irrigation for new crops.

In October last year, power consumption was 112.79 Billion Units (BU), higher than 109.17 BU in the same month of 2020, the data from the power ministry showed.

The peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, in October rose to 186.90 GW. The peak power supply stood at 174.44 GW in October 2021 and 169.89 GW in October 2020.

The peak power demand met was 164.25 GW in October 2019, which was the pre-pandemic period. Electricity consumption in October 2019 stood at 97.84 BU.

Experts opined that the marginal growth in power consumption in October does not point to slow recovery in the economy as it has happened just because of unseasonal rains which affected demand of electricity temporarily.

They also opined that the power consumption as well as demand would see high growth in the coming months in view of improvement in industrial and commercial activities across the country.

