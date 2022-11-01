Sun Pharma Q2 consolidated net rises 10.51 pc to Rs 2,262.22 cr

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10.51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,262.22 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,047.01 crore in the same period last fiscal, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations were at Rs 10,952.28 crore, as against Rs 9,625.93 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 8,625.07 crore, as compared to Rs 7,562.31 crore in the same period a year ago.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said, in the second quarter, the company recorded double-digit topline growth and strong margins driven by market share gain in India, sustained ramp-up of global specialty business and growth in emerging markets.

''Global specialty business has grown by 27.5 per cent driven by (drugs) Ilumya, Cequa and Winlevi. We continue to focus on expanding our global specialty business and growing all our businesses,'' he added.

India formulation sales were at Rs 34,60 crore, up 8.5 per cent over the same period last fiscal. US formulation sales were at USD 412 million, growth of 14.1 per cent, while global specialty sales crossed USD 200 million, up 27.5 per cent over Q2 last year, Sun Pharma said.

The company further said its emerging markets formulation sales were at USD 259 million, up by 6.7 per cent, while rest of world formulation sales were at USD 181 million, lower by 3.8 per cent from the same period last fiscal, impacted by adverse currency movements.

