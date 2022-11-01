France's Thales says hackers claim to have stolen data

French defence and technology group Thales said on Tuesday that the hacker group LockBit 3.0 claims to have stolen some of its data and is threatening to publish it.

Thales said the extortion and ransomware group has announced plans to release the data on Nov. 7. It added that so far it had not received any direct ransom notification.

