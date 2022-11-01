Left Menu

Gold gains Rs 177; silver advances Rs 1,022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 17:24 IST
Gold gains Rs 177; silver advances Rs 1,022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold price in the national capital rose Rs 177 to Rs 50,869 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid a rise in the prices of the precious metal in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal price had touched Rs 50,692 per 10 grams.

Silver price increased Rs 1,022 to Rs 59,000 per kilogram from Rs 57,978 per kilogram.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,649.8 per ounce while silver was up at USD 19.75 per ounce.

''COMEX gold started the November month on a positive note after marking the seventh straight month of decline, the longest losing streak since at least late 1960, ahead of yet another rate hike by the Federal Reserve expected this week,'' Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

The outlook of the yellow metal will be determined by the direction of the dollar and the US Fed's actions, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022