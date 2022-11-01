KSRTC launches bus services to Mangaluru airport

Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday began operation of bus services to the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA).

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel flagged off the three buses named 'Karavali Kannadada Theru' at the KSRTC bus terminus at Bejai here.

MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Bharath Shetty, Umanath Kotian, Pratap Simha Nayak MLC and divisional controller Rajesh Shetty were among those present.

A temporary time slot list is prepared for the bus service which will also run from Manipal, KSRTC sources said.

From Mangaluru railway station, the bus will leave for the international airport at 6.30 am, 8.45 am, 11.10 am, 3 pm, 5.15 pm and 7.30 pm. From airport to railway station, the bus services will be available at 7.40 am, 10 am, 12.20 pm, 4.05 pm, 6.25 pm and 8.45 pm. The bus will go through Jyoti Circle, Lalbagh, Kuntikan and Kavoor. The ticket is priced at Rs 100.

From Manipal, the services will start at 7.15 am, 8.45 am and 5.15 pm.

From the airport at Mangaluru to Manipal, the buses will leave at 10.45 am, 12.30 pm and 9.15 pm. The ticket price is Rs 300 per person.

There will also be two trips on Mangaluru-Manipal route. From Mangaluru KSRTC bus stand to Manipal, the bus will leave at 7 am and return from Manipal to Mangaluru at 1.15 pm. The fare is fixed at Rs 150.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)