Adamas University joins hands with International Universities for Higher Education

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 1 (ANI/ATK): Adamas University has marked a glorious mile after its return from 16th General Conference of International Association of Universities (IAU), held in Dublin. The International Association of Universities, created under the auspices of UNESCO in 1950, is a membership-based organisation serving the global higher education community through: expertise & trends analysis, publications & portals, advisory services, peer-to-peer learning, events, global community.

Presently, the IAU has about 600 member institutions from 120 countries. The election to the IAU Administrative Board for 2022 - 2026 was held. Hon'ble Chancellor of Adamas University, Prof.(Dr.) Samit Ray decided to contest for a Board position from Asia Pacific. Dr Carmen Z Lamagna, VC of American International University, Bangladesh, also contested.

All member institutions voted and Prof (Dr) Samit Ray was elected. Prof.(Dr.) Samit Ray, Chancellor, Adamas University becomes the only representative from India, to be elected to the board of IAU. This has fabricated a milestone in advancement of learning in India. Prof(Dr) Samit Ray, Chancellor, Adamas University deliberated on first day at "Conference of International Association" held at Ireland University College, Dublin Campus between October 25 & 28, 2022, about the possibilities of higher education of international standard for the students of Adamas University.

Adamas University has signed 5 MoUs with St. Mary's University (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia), Association of Latin American and Caribbean Universities (UDUAL), Abrar University, Somalia, University of Abuja, Nigeria & Herzegovina University, Bosnia. Adamas University students will be able to study in International Universities in future. Other luminaries of the conference were Prof Abdul- Rashid Na'allah, Vice Chancellor , University of Abuja, Nigeria, Prof. Andrew J. Deeks, Vice Chancellor & President, Murdoch University, Australia, Prof.(Dr.) Ibithal Youssef EL Baswissi, Dean, Faculty of Architecture, Design & Built Environment, Beirut Arab University, Lebanon, Prof. Wondwosen Tarmat, Founder & President, St. Mary's University, Africa, Prof. Pam Fredman, IAU President & Prof.

Emerita, University of Gothenburg, Sweden, Prof D Patrick Deane, Principal & Vice Chancellor, Professor of English Language &Literature, Queen's University, Canada, Stephen Mull, Vice Provost for Global Affairs, University of Virginia, USA. After this historic MoU, the students of Adamas University will be able to establish themselves in a new environment. Adamas University has recently started courses on entrepreneurship, digital marketing, business analysis & pharmaceutical sector business. Adamas University has attained a wonderful ground to groom the best possible essence in the field of education.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)