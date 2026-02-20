Tragic Fire at Pharmaceutical Plant Claims Chemist's Life
A 35-year-old chemist died after a reactor explosion caused a fire at a pharmaceutical plant in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. He was filling a chemical when the blast happened, resulting in fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported. The plant produces anti-fungal tablets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at a pharmaceutical plant in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Friday, as a 35-year-old chemist lost his life in a devastating fire.
The unfortunate event occurred while he was filling a liquid chemical into a reactor, which resulted in an explosion and subsequent fire. The chemist died instantly at the scene.
Authorities confirmed that no other employees were injured. The plant is known for manufacturing anti-fungal tablets, according to official statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- chemist
- pharmaceutical
- fire
- explosion
- Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri
- anti-fungal
- reactor
- plant
- death
- tragedy