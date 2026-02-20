Tragic Fire at Pharmaceutical Plant Claims Chemist's Life

A tragic incident unfolded at a pharmaceutical plant in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Friday, as a 35-year-old chemist lost his life in a devastating fire.

The unfortunate event occurred while he was filling a liquid chemical into a reactor, which resulted in an explosion and subsequent fire. The chemist died instantly at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that no other employees were injured. The plant is known for manufacturing anti-fungal tablets, according to official statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)