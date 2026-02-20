Constructive Military Dialogue in Ukraine-Russia Talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy describes the military discussions in Ukraine-Russia talks as constructive but notes no progress on territorial issues. The next talks are expected in February, with hopes for details on a new prisoner of war swap soon.
In recent developments, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has termed the military discussions between Ukraine and Russia as constructive. However, he lamented the lack of progress on territorial matters.
According to Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian side anticipates that the next round of discussions will transpire in February.
Additionally, Kyiv is optimistic about reaching an agreement for another prisoner of war exchange with Russia within the next few days.
