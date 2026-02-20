Net Government Borrowings: Easing the Way for Private Sector Growth

The Reserve Bank released a bulletin on Friday revealing a significant decline in net government borrowings as a percentage of the GDP. This decline, the bulletin argues, will enhance resource availability for the private sector. Aiming for pre-pandemic levels, the net market borrowings are budgeted to fall to 3% of GDP by the fiscal year 2027.

This reduction marks a crucial step towards facilitating greater resources for the private sector. Notably, FY21 saw borrowings peak at 5.2% of GDP amid heightened fiscal demands during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moving forward, with borrowings consistently declining, market pressures are expected to ease, supporting liquidity and credit availability.

The bulletin further notes that these strategies will mitigate crowding-out risks within domestic financial markets. As borrowings decrease, it will bolster liquidity conditions, providing a conducive environment for private sector growth. By aligning borrowings with fiscal deficit management, the government's move aims to sustain economic stability while catering to private sector needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)