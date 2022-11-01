Left Menu

Lotus Herbals acquires 20 pc stake in Yogic Secrets Healthcare

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:49 IST
Packaged consumer goods company Lotus Herbals has acquired a 20 per cent stake in Gurugram-based startup Yogic Secrets Healthcare for an undisclosed amount.

Yogic Secrets Healthcare, which is engaged in the business of research-based nutraceutical products, would use the funding from the family office of Lotus Herbals to scale up their operations in India, according to a joint statement.

This will also help to expand horizons in international markets such as the USA, UK and Australia, it added.

Yogic Secrets Healthcare was founded by Anil Khandelwal in 2018.

''With the Lotus Herbals investment opening new horizons, we see a tremendous possibility of catapulting us towards our vision to provide preventive, palliative and curative healthcare,'' Khandelwal said.

Lotus Herbals operates in the natural personal care and cosmetics space, with 7 brands and more than 12 sub-brands.

