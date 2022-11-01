Scooterist killed in collision with four-wheeler

A 24-year-old man riding a two-wheeler was killed in a collision with a speeding four-wheeler near Nagpur city in Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, Akash Welekar, was returning home after seeing off his friend at the Nagpur railway station when the incident occurred on Kalmeshwar Road in the evening. He died on the spot. Welekar was working at a warehouse of a private company. A case was registered and the search is on to trace the vehicle involved in the accident.

