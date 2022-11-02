Left Menu

India cuts windfall tax on crude oil, hikes for aviation fuel, diesel

The notification containing the revised tax structure shall come into force immediately from today.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 08:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 08:28 IST
India cuts windfall tax on crude oil, hikes for aviation fuel, diesel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has slashed the windfall tax on the export of crude oil from Rs 11,000 to Rs 9,500 per tonne, as per an official gazette notification by the Ministry of Finance. However, the windfall tax on the export of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been hiked from Rs 3.50 per litre to Rs 5, and from Rs 12 per litre to Rs 13 for diesel.

A tax levied on an unforeseen or unexpectedly large profit is called a windfall tax. The notification containing the revised tax structure shall come into force immediately from today.

As exports are becoming highly remunerative, it has been seen that certain refiners are drying out their pumps in the domestic market, an official statement had earlier said while imposing windfall tax. The government initially introduced the windfall tax on July 1

The government then said it will have no implication on domestic retail prices of diesel and petrol and will ensure domestic availability of petroleum products. For the record, taking into account windfall gains being accumulated by the domestic crude producers due to rising global crude prices in recent months, the Centre had initially imposed a cess of Rs 23,250 per tonne on crude oil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022