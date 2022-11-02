Marg presents the First Open Prosci ECM Bootcamp for Enterprises

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The first open Prosci ECM Bootcamp is on Nov 25, 2022, for organisations that see the need for change management capability. Join Marg's workshop to take your change capability story forward. Marg is ready for its first open Prosci ECM Bootcamp. This is an opportunity to change [and improve] how to manage change. Marg has introduced Prosci's Enterprise Change Management Bootcamp workshop to support this enterprise requirement in India. The end state of this journey would be your enterprise having a function leading the practice of change internally. Leaders, People Managers, and Project Managers, all being sensitive to the needs of the people side of change and leading people through the change - while employees have greater trust in the change projects and lean into change. Managing Change quickly and effectively becomes your Enterprise Capability. When asked how they are helping the businesses to boost, the CEO of Marg, Sudeshna Basu Roy, said, "This highly specialised ECM boot camp moves you quickly through the process of understanding your current level of change capability. It is certainly the best way to define your organization's future state." Why ECM Bootcamp Organizations develop maturity and excellence in delivering individual, complex, or large projects well. But what would the enterprise be able to deliver if most of its projects had established change management practices embedded? What if the Leadership and People Managers of the change-impacted groups were adept at leading people through change?

What if there are concrete measurables for changes and were able to track and deliver multiple change projects? Prosci's Change Management Maturity Model is based on benchmarking research that describes the various levels of change management capabilities across organizations. The maturity model with 5 Levels is important for project success as it enables continuous improvements to the common change management methodology at all stages of the organization. The Bootcamp helps the participant establish a blueprint for this journey along with extensive tools and knowledge on managing the challenges of bringing the enterprise. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)