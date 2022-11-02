Left Menu

Orient Green Power net profit falls 43 pc to Rs 33.80 crore in Q2

Despite witnessing marginal reduction in the revenues, the managements efforts to bring down the expenses resulted in maintaining the operating margin higher than the corresponding previous period. Shivaraman also stated that the company expects the dues from Andhra Pradesh be collected during the year, which shall reduce the debt burden significantly, resulting in a decrease in interest expense.The soaring energy demand globally is expected to give an edge to the company in price negotiation with the customers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 17:57 IST
Orient Green Power net profit falls 43 pc to Rs 33.80 crore in Q2
  • Country:
  • India

Orient Green Power Company Ltd (OGPL) on Wednesday reported a 43 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 33.80 crore in the July- September quarter of FY23.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 59.65 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, a BSE filing stated.

Total income also dipped to Rs 108.24 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 115.58 crore in the same period a year ago.

T Shivaraman, Managing Director & CEO, said: ''We have started this fiscal year with improved operating profits over the corresponding previous period. Despite witnessing marginal reduction in the revenues, the management's efforts to bring down the expenses resulted in maintaining the operating margin higher than the corresponding previous period.'' Shivaraman also stated that the company expects the dues from Andhra Pradesh be collected during the year, which shall reduce the debt burden significantly, resulting in a decrease in interest expense.

''The soaring energy demand globally is expected to give an edge to the company in price negotiation with the customers. We expect these factors shall position us well to continue this profitable growth trajectory,'' Shivaraman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022