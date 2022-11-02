Wellman supported Lithuanian motorcycle rider Karolis' 'Around the World in 40 Days' journey concludes in Kanyakumari

Left Menu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Wellman, a known brand of Meyer Organics and part of the world's No. 1 & fastest growing Nutraceutical Company, Vitabiotics Ltd, supported the famous Lithuanian motorcycle rider Karolis Mieliauskas in his 'Around the World in 40 Days' journey to create awareness about fitness and wellness amongst thousands of people across the world. This bike ride started on 27th August from Lithuania and concluded in India on October 15th, 2022. This bike ride is of almost 14000 KM ride covering 10 countries and was initiated to create awareness about fitness and wellness amongst thousands of people across the world. This bike ride journey started on 27th August from Lithuania and Karolis came to India after travelling through Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Pakistan. Karolis covered key Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru before he concluded his trip in Kanyakumari.

Karolis is an adventurer, explorer and an inspirational speaker who is passionate to create awareness about physical and mental wellness in the society. He has ridden through many tough terrains across the world and created many records for his journeys. In Feb 2021, he took upon a journey of 'World's Coldest Bike Ride' from Lithuania to Oymyakon in Russia. Wellman, a known brand of Meyer Vitabiotics is the official sponsor of the bike ride. Meyer Vitabiotics is in the forefront to create an impact by improving the production technology, safety and environment protection in production system. They are able to optimize their production systems performance through their control systems in accordance with GMP and ISO 9001.

Vitabiotics has manufactured innovative health care products for over 50 years; a British company committed to human health and research. Based in London, Vitabiotics has created a unique portfolio of products at the forefront of scientific developments in key sectors, including nutrition and women's health.

Designed to provide maximum efficacy by supporting the human body in its own natural processes, each product is developed using the latest research available, and produced to the highest pharmaceutical standards. Vitabiotics has a profound commitment to translating the latest scientific advancements into effective products, which are fully integrated with modern consumer lifestyles. Vitabiotics' brand portfolio includes some of the fastest growing supplements in the UK and numerous brand leaders.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

