The United States Supreme Court delivered a significant blow to President Donald Trump's economic strategy by striking down his comprehensive global tariffs. In a 6-3 decision, the court deemed the tariffs an illegal use of emergency power, prompting Trump to propose a new global tariff despite widespread constructive criticism.

Farmers and agricultural associations strongly opposed the imposition of additional tariffs, citing adverse economic effects on the already strained sector. Zippy Duvall, President of the American Farm Bureau Federation, stressed the severe financial difficulties imposed on farmers due to trade disruptions and inflation, urging for alternative solutions.

Despite the ruling-induced uncertainty, US-ASEAN economic connections remain robust. Brian McFeeters, President of the US-ASEAN Business Council, affirmed the persistent strength of US investments in Southeast Asia, reinforcing that regional economic ties will continue unabated despite litigative concerns.