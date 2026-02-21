Left Menu

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Global Tariffs: The Ripple Effects

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court invalidated President Donald Trump's global tariffs, impacting his economic strategy. Despite the setback, Trump plans a 10 percent global tariff under a law limiting it to 150 days. Farming and business groups urge him to avoid tariffs that could further harm the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2026 04:34 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 04:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Supreme Court delivered a significant blow to President Donald Trump's economic strategy by striking down his comprehensive global tariffs. In a 6-3 decision, the court deemed the tariffs an illegal use of emergency power, prompting Trump to propose a new global tariff despite widespread constructive criticism.

Farmers and agricultural associations strongly opposed the imposition of additional tariffs, citing adverse economic effects on the already strained sector. Zippy Duvall, President of the American Farm Bureau Federation, stressed the severe financial difficulties imposed on farmers due to trade disruptions and inflation, urging for alternative solutions.

Despite the ruling-induced uncertainty, US-ASEAN economic connections remain robust. Brian McFeeters, President of the US-ASEAN Business Council, affirmed the persistent strength of US investments in Southeast Asia, reinforcing that regional economic ties will continue unabated despite litigative concerns.

