Tensions Escalate as Israeli Strikes Hit Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes have left at least 10 dead and 24 injured, including three children, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Two additional fatalities occurred from a strike on a Palestinian refugee camp earlier in the day, as Israel targeted Hezbollah command centers in the region.

Local television broadcasted images of the aftermath, revealing an apartment complex reduced to rubble. Rescue teams were actively searching for survivors amid the chaos. The Israeli military confirmed that targets included a Hamas command center within the Palestinian Ein el-Hilweh camp, leading to the death of two Hamas members.

This surge in violence follows the October 2023 conflict initiated by a Hamas-led assault on Israel, prompting reciprocal aggression. The death toll from these latest strikes highlights rising tensions, particularly as U.S. threats loom against Iran, a major backer of Hezbollah and Hamas. The prospect of further regional conflict remains a looming concern for Lebanon.

