Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Strikes Hit Hezbollah in Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley resulted in the death of 10 people and injured 24, including children. The strikes were aimed at Hezbollah, as tensions rise following previous conflicts. Israel's actions are part of a broader pattern of targeting Hezbollah amid regional unrest involving Iran and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 21-02-2026 04:48 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 04:48 IST
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Strikes Hit Hezbollah in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes have left at least 10 dead and 24 injured, including three children, in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Two additional fatalities occurred from a strike on a Palestinian refugee camp earlier in the day, as Israel targeted Hezbollah command centers in the region.

Local television broadcasted images of the aftermath, revealing an apartment complex reduced to rubble. Rescue teams were actively searching for survivors amid the chaos. The Israeli military confirmed that targets included a Hamas command center within the Palestinian Ein el-Hilweh camp, leading to the death of two Hamas members.

This surge in violence follows the October 2023 conflict initiated by a Hamas-led assault on Israel, prompting reciprocal aggression. The death toll from these latest strikes highlights rising tensions, particularly as U.S. threats loom against Iran, a major backer of Hezbollah and Hamas. The prospect of further regional conflict remains a looming concern for Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Melody: Tejashwi Yadav's Rebuttal to Maithili Thakur

Political Melody: Tejashwi Yadav's Rebuttal to Maithili Thakur

 India
2
Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

 India
3
Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.

Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's...

 India
4
US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs: Impact on India-US Trade Deal

US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs: Impact on India-US Trade Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026