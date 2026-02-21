Health vs. Politics: MAHA Movement Challenges Trump Over Glyphosate Executive Order

The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement is voicing strong opposition to a recent executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at boosting the domestic production of the controversial weedkiller glyphosate. This order, supported by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., risks fracturing the movement's support ahead of the upcoming November elections. MAHA, which helped Trump secure his second term, is concerned about the potential health implications of increased glyphosate use.

Kelly Ryerson, co-executive director of American Regeneration, expressed deep disappointment, stating, "I don't feel like there's much hope after this executive order in preserving the MAHA vote." Despite assurances from White House spokesman Kush Desai that the administration remains committed to MAHA's agenda, many activists view the decision as a betrayal of promises to limit glyphosate use.

The order could affect upcoming midterm elections, where Republicans control the Senate and narrowly hold the House. Activists, including MAHA supporters like Dave Murphy and Zen Honeycutt, are using social media and petitions to urge a reversal of the decision. They argue true national security lies in healthy families and a sustainable environment, free from harmful herbicides.

