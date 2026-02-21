Left Menu

Health vs. Politics: MAHA Movement Challenges Trump Over Glyphosate Executive Order

The Make America Healthy Again movement criticized Trump's executive order to increase domestic production of glyphosate, claiming it threatens their electoral support. MAHA, which has backed Trump's policies, is now at odds due to health concerns over the weedkiller's safety. The order aims to enhance national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 04:21 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 04:21 IST
Health vs. Politics: MAHA Movement Challenges Trump Over Glyphosate Executive Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement is voicing strong opposition to a recent executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at boosting the domestic production of the controversial weedkiller glyphosate. This order, supported by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., risks fracturing the movement's support ahead of the upcoming November elections. MAHA, which helped Trump secure his second term, is concerned about the potential health implications of increased glyphosate use.

Kelly Ryerson, co-executive director of American Regeneration, expressed deep disappointment, stating, "I don't feel like there's much hope after this executive order in preserving the MAHA vote." Despite assurances from White House spokesman Kush Desai that the administration remains committed to MAHA's agenda, many activists view the decision as a betrayal of promises to limit glyphosate use.

The order could affect upcoming midterm elections, where Republicans control the Senate and narrowly hold the House. Activists, including MAHA supporters like Dave Murphy and Zen Honeycutt, are using social media and petitions to urge a reversal of the decision. They argue true national security lies in healthy families and a sustainable environment, free from harmful herbicides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allahabad High Court Quashes Charges Against Students Over Namaz Controversy

Allahabad High Court Quashes Charges Against Students Over Namaz Controversy

 India
2
Political Melody: Tejashwi Yadav's Rebuttal to Maithili Thakur

Political Melody: Tejashwi Yadav's Rebuttal to Maithili Thakur

 India
3
Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

Surgical Mishap Sparks Statewide Protests in Kerala

 India
4
Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district: Police.

Four killed, seven injured as speeding bus rams into car in Madhya Pradesh's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026