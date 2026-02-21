HUD's Controversial Rule: Restricting Federal Aid to Mixed-Status Households

The Trump administration announced a decisive move on Thursday to curb federal housing aid for mixed-status immigrant households as part of its broader immigration policy agenda. This initiative aims to prevent individuals without eligible immigration status from tapping into the federally-funded assistance pool.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) disclosed that approximately 24,000 undocumented and ineligible migrants, described by the department as 'fraudsters,' currently receive benefits across 20,000 households of mixed-status. The proposed legislation stipulates that only families whose entire membership holds confirmed eligible status are to receive aid.

The reform promises a reallocation of funds to ensure that those residing in HUD housing are legitimate beneficiaries, despite concerns over potential evictions. National Housing Law Project executive director Shamus Roller criticized the rule, citing risks to tens of thousands of families. The similar rule proposed in 2019 was eventually rescinded.