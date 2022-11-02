Left Menu

Karnataka govt serious about all business proposals signed during GIM: CM Bommai

Of the total 105 unicorns, 35 of them are in Karnataka and similarly, of the total four decacorns in the country, three of them are here, the Chief Minister explained.While a unicorn is a startup with a valuation of more than USD 1 billion, a decacorn refers to a privately-owned company that is worth more than USD 10 billion.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-11-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 21:26 IST
Karnataka govt serious about all business proposals signed during GIM: CM Bommai
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said his government weighed all the business proposals while signing the investment proposals in the state.

''The state government has considered seriously all the agreements signed for investments in 'Invest Karnataka 2022', Global Investors Meet and all necessary permission and cooperation will be given to make the business proposals to become reality,'' Bommai after the inauguration of Global Investors’ Meet titled ‘Invest Karnataka’.

Speaking after inaugurating 'Invest Karnataka' 'Build for the World-2022' in Bengaluru Palace Grounds here, he said the government would create an industry-friendly atmosphere in the state.

This will play an important role in the economy, he added.

''The aim before the government is to make these investments into reality. The investments which are currently on paper, must become reality. Already, Rs 2.80 lakh worth investment proposals have been approved and all the proposals which were signed in this meet will be approved in next three months. Since the government is serious on the investments, even the investors must be equally serious,'' Bommai said.

According to him, Karnataka has been in the forefront in several fields including aerospace, biotechnology and renewable energy.

''The startups and unicorns of the state are in the first place. Of the total 105 unicorns, 35 of them are in Karnataka and similarly, of the total four decacorns in the country, three of them are here,'' the Chief Minister explained.

While a unicorn is a startup with a valuation of more than USD 1 billion, a decacorn refers to a privately-owned company that is worth more than USD 10 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022