PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 3

- Russia restarted its participation in a deal that would recommence grain exports from Ukraine, reversing a move that could've caused a food crisis globally. - Greenpeace France said French energy company TotalEnergies SE has undervalued its carbon emissions from 2019, warning that the emissions could be around four times higher than what the company has stated.

03-11-2022
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Rishi Sunak reverses Liz Truss's promise to build northern rail scheme in full - Jair Bolsonaro urges supporters to end roadblock protests

- Russia agrees to rejoin Ukraine grain exports deal - TotalEnergies challenged on carbon emissions reporting

Overview - UK PM Rishi Sunak has cut back on plans for a new high-speed rail line in northern England known as Northern Powerhouse Rail(NPR), backtracking on a promise made by former PM Liz Truss to build the NPR.

