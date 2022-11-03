Three-day conference on urban mobility in Kochi from Friday

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 15th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo 2022 in Kochi on Friday. The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is organising the event in collaboration with the government of Kerala from Friday to Sunday in Kochi.

Senior officers from Central and State Governments policymakers, Managing Directors of Metro Rail Companies, Chief Executives of transport undertakings, International experts, professionals, academicians and students will participate in this event, a Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs statement said on Thursday. The National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP), 2006 of the Government of India, inter-alia, lays strong emphasis on building capabilities at the state and city level to address the problems associated with urban transport and lays down the guidelines for developing equitable and sustainable urban transport systems for all sections of the society.

As part of the NUTP enunciations, the Ministry had taken the initiative to organize the annual international Conference-cum-Exhibition on Urban Mobility India popularly known as UMI. The primary objective of the conference is to disseminate information to the cities, whose officials attend the conference to help them keep up-to-date with the latest and best urban transport practices globally. The conference provides an opportunity to interact with other professionals, technology and service providers, both domestic and international so that the delegates can carry home ideas to develop their urban transport along a sustainable path.

"The event brings together national and international experts, technology and service providers, policymakers, practitioners and officials from the urban transport sector under one roof," the ministry's statement added. (ANI)

