53 pc Delhi-NCR residents hold stubble burning as primary cause of air pollution: Survey

Around 53 per cent of the Delhi-NCR residents identify stubble burning in neighbouring states as the primary cause of rising levels of air pollution, according to a survey.The survey conducted by LocalCircles is based on responses from 20,000 citizens.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 15:06 IST
Around 53 per cent of the Delhi-NCR residents identify stubble burning in neighbouring states as the ''primary cause'' of rising levels of air pollution, according to a survey.

The survey conducted by LocalCircles is based on responses from 20,000 citizens. Around 10,037 respondents identified stubble burning by farmers in adjoining states as the root cause of bad air quality in the national capital, it said. Delhi's air quality continued to be in the 'severe' category on Thursday with its Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping at 426 at 9.10 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The data breakup shows that a much smaller percentage or 13 per cent believe the primary cause is ''motor vehicle emissions'', while 7 per cent of the respondents blamed it on ''garbage burning in the city''. Around 7 per cent respondents held ''industrial emissions'' responsible and 7 per cent blamed ''construction activity'', the survey said. When asked about the Odd-Even vehicle program, around 10,547 of the respondents said they ''don't support'' the scheme, the survey said.

''The data breakup shows 56 per cent of respondents do not support it while 38 per cent are willing to support this step to reduce pollution,'' it said. LocalCircles is a community social media platform that holds surveys on issues of governance, public and consumer interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

