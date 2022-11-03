Left Menu

Gold falls Rs 402; silver tumbles Rs 1,244

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 16:04 IST
Gold falls Rs 402; silver tumbles Rs 1,244
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold price in the national capital fell Rs 402 to Rs 50,597 per 10 grams on Thursday, amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 50,999 per 10 grams.

Silver, also, tumbled Rs 1,244 to Rs 58,111 per kilogram.

''Gold inched lower on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks that it was premature to discuss pausing rate hikes, after prices jumped over 1 per cent as an initial reaction,'' said Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

In the international market, gold was trading in red at USD 1,628.7 per ounce while silver was down at USD 19.15 per ounce.

''COMEX gold declined after Federal Reserve Chair Powell signalled the central bank would start implementing smaller rate hikes, although monetary policy would need to be tightened more than previously anticipated to control inflation,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022