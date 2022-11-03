SecureNow ties up with Trucknetic to provide in-transit insurance cover

Tech-enabled insurance broker SecureNow has tied up with online transport company Trucknetic to provide in-transit insurance cover, especially to MSMEs.

SecureNow will provide embedded transit insurance products for the MSMEs booking trucks on the Trucknetic platform for transporting their goods and commodities from one place to another.

''Bundling of transit insurance will solve the problem of insuring the goods and commodities transmitted by the MSMEs. It will help them in recovering losses on account of damage of goods during transit,'' Arham Partap Jain, Founder and CEO of Trucknetic, said in a statement on Thursday.

India has over 60 million MSMEs and many of them do not have the expertise to buy high quality transit insurance. ''With the partnership, we are looking to expand the market further by bringing transit insurance to the MSMEs, who did not have access to these policies before. We believe that it will increase the insurance penetration in the country and increase the industry growth rate,'' Abhishek Bondia, Co-Founder of SecureNow, said.

After successfully integrating on the inland transit insurance, he said, ''we would look at addressing other needs of MSMEs''.

This could include health and accidental cover to the truck owners and drivers.This section of the society has very high risk exposure, and marginal risk cover. So, we have lots of grounds to cover, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)