Delhi pavilion at IITF will showcase city's rich cultural heritage

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:36 IST
Delhi pavilion at IITF will showcase city's rich cultural heritage
The Delhi pavilion at the India International Trade Fair to be held later this month at Pragati Maidan, will be designed as e-bus and display the rich cultural heritage and history of the city.

It will showcase Delhi as 'The City That Cares', said a Delhi government statement.

The visitors including tourists will also be able to have a glimpse of various initiatives undertaken by the Delhi government under education, health, infrastructure, electricity, water, transport, tourism, as well as ease of doing business, at the Delhi pavilion, it said.

''This time, a glimpse of the initiatives including in the field of health, education, infrastructure, ease of doing business will be seen as part of the Delhi pavilion in the trade fair as an insight into our nation’s future,'' Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The design of the Delhi pavilion will be based on the design of e-buses run by Kejriwal government, said the statement.

Delhi's education model and its various initiatives like Mindset curricula , Mohall Clinics, employment generation initiatives of the government will also be on display at the pavilion, it said.

