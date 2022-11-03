MUFG Bank partners with M1xchange * Japanese lender MUFG Bank has partnered with M1xchange to facilitate digital invoice financing for the bank's small business clients.

The collaboration will allow MUFG Bank to leverage the digital ecosystem established by M1xchange, thereby enhancing the efficiency of its client services, as per a statement.

*** Zoo Media Network launches its maiden overseas office in New York * Zoo Media Network on Thursday launched its maiden overseas office in New York.

It has partnered with independent agency collective 'Dawn' for the expansion, a statement said.

*** The Sleep Company raises Rs 177 crore * Mattress startup The Sleep Company on Thursday said it has raised Rs 177 crore in a funding round led by Premji Invest Opportunity Fund and Fireside Ventures.

The money will be utilised for the brand's omni-channel growth, team building and international expansion, according to a statement.

