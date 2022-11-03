Karnataka cabinet approves installation of tracking device for all transport vehicles

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to installation of location tracking devices and emergency panic buttons for all public and private transport vehicles, aimed at safety of passengers.

This project is being implemented in partnership with the central government. The union government will give 60 per cent funds and the state 40 per cent.

Noting that the cabinet has given administrative approval of Rs 20.36 crore for this project, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said a total of 6.8 lakh vehicles, both government and private, will be covered under this, and they will be monitored from a central location once installation is completed.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said, ''On national highways and state highways, vehicles move very fast causing accidents. GPRS devices based on the vehicle location tracking system (VLTS) will be able to track speed and determine whether or not vehicles stop at prescribed locations and follow the scheduled route on time.'' This can even prevent unnecessary delays and stop unauthorised vehicles from moving, he said. It will also help in identifying those misusing permits and evading tax.

There are a total 71,248 buses and 85,941 commercial goods vehicles operating in the state. There are 4.51 lakh private vehicles like- cabs, maxi cabs and taxis, 16,432 school buses, 24,701 KSRTC (state transport) buses, and 1,900 tourist vehicles, he added.

