Exchange operator Cboe quarterly profit rises

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 17:08 IST
Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc reported a rise in its third-quarter earnings on Friday, bolstered by higher clearing fees as trading volumes swelled due to investors rejigging portfolios to hedge against risk from frequent price swings.

On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $185.2 million, or $1.74 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $154.9 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

