Assam: BSF, Border Guard Bangladesh exchange sweets on occasion of Diwali

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday exchanged sweets along the India-Bangladesh border on the occasion of Diwali. The troops of BSF and BGB exchanged sweets at Sutarkandi BOP near Karimganj of Assam along the international border.

Such celebrations reflect comradeship between both the countries and their border guarding forces and strengthen the existing bonding. Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India.

Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." According to mythology, on this day Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravan in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. (ANI)

