Left Menu

JSHL Q2 net profit falls 49 pc to Rs 253 cr

This impacted the realisation and profitability of domestic manufacturers, including JSHL, the statement said.JSHL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the Indian stainless steel industry has suffered a setback due to the export duty levied by the government in May.This duty comes at a time when the domestic market is being dumped with substandard stainless steel imports from China and Indonesia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 17:38 IST
JSHL Q2 net profit falls 49 pc to Rs 253 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited (JSHL) on Friday said its profit after tax fell 49 per cent year-on-year to Rs 253 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had clocked Rs 498.58 crore profit after tax (PAT) during the same period of 2021-22, JSHL said in a statement.

Its total income rose to Rs 3,957 crore from Rs 3,772 crore in the year-ago quarter.

''During Q2, raw material prices saw a downward trend, with nickel prices falling by 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and those of ferrochrome by 18 per cent q-o-q. This impacted the realisation and profitability of domestic manufacturers, including JSHL,'' the statement said.

JSHL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the Indian stainless steel industry has suffered a setback due to the export duty levied by the government in May.

This duty comes at a time when the domestic market is being dumped with substandard stainless steel imports from China and Indonesia. The industry has made several presentations to the government and is hopeful of remedial actions to support the struggling domestic players, he said.

On May 21, the government hiked the duty on exports of iron ore by up to 50 per cent and for a few steel intermediaries to 15 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022