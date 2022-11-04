Leading cold chain technology start-up ZedBlox receives funding of 2.25 crore from angel investors

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI/SRV): ZedBlox, a cutting-edge cold-chain technology company, has raised 2.25 crore in the latest pre-Series A funding from FutureThoughts, Sanpra Investment, and other angel investors. Before this, it had received seed investment from Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) - Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), under the Nidhi Seed Support Scheme. ZedBlox will use this new funding to scale up the company's operations and expansion within India to resolve the issues regarding the storage and transportation of sensitive healthcare products.

Intending to eliminate temperature-related damage to sensitive cargo during transportation, ZedBlox developed its patented product, ActiPod, a smart portable battery-powered carrier that requires no cold packs or freezing infrastructure and is capable of accurately maintaining the desired temperature during transit. The product has been validated by a prominent NABL-certified testing lab and has received ISO 13485 medical device certification. ActiPod addresses a prevalent bane of the healthcare industry - temperature violations which result in damage of 5-15 per cent of vaccines, medicines, biologicals, blood and tissue samples, and many more depending on the prevalent weather conditions. This damage is not specific to India. It impacts access to medical facilities for millions of people worldwide. On top of maintaining the integrity and efficacy of life-saving cargo during transportation and significantly increasing the reach to remote areas, the ActiPod solution brings down the per-trip cost of transportation by 40 percent.

The innovative technology of ZedBlox has been incubated in CCMB-AIC, a premier research institute of Govt. of India, under the expert guidance of Dr N Madhusudana Rao and Dr. Ramjee Pallela and received its patent in July 2022, marking its uniqueness in the industry. ZedBlox also owes its success to expert support from IITStartups and JioGenNext. ZedBlox has been recognized by SiliconIndia magazine as among the " Top 10 Refrigeration Transport Service Companies". With 3 patents to his name, Rao Korupolu, co-founder and CEO of ZeldBox, brings his knowledge from his MBA at the Indian School of Business and a Master's degree from the University of Arizona and keen business acumen and product management skills honed through the experience of over 25 years building high-tech products at Microsoft and Oracle.

An alumnus of IIT Roorkee's Electrical Engineering Department and a technical expert, the company's CTO and co-founder, Viraaj Somayajula, culls from his knowledge of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and experience as a Systems Engineer of over 5 years to drive the technological success of the company. He is a co-author of the ActiPod patent. This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

