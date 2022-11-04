IPO-bound Capital Small Finance Bank Sep qtr net income doubles to Rs 23 cr

The IPO-bound Capital Small Finance Bank has said its net income nearly doubled to Rs 23 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

It was the first lender to start operations in 2016 after its conversion from a local area bank.

The Jalandhar-headquartered bank is awaiting Sebi's nod for its final IPO papers through which it is planning to raise Rs 450 crore in by issuing fresh shares and an offer for sale of 3.84 million shares by external investors.

The final quantum of the OFS and the total money to be raised will be decided after the issue price is fixed. The promoters -- Sarvjit Singh Samra, Amarjit Singh Sarma, Navneet Kaur Sarma, Surinder Kaur Sarma and Dinesh Gupta -- collectively own 23.57 per cent of the bank but are not diluting their stakes through the issue.

Its external investors are Oman India Investment Fund, which owns 9.82 per cent that will be diluting 20 per cent of the holding; Pie Ventures (4.95 per cent) will also be selling 20 per cent of the stake, and Amicus Capital will be diluting 35-40 per cent from its 4.94 per cent holding.

Besides, domestic institutions HDFC Life (4.09 per cent); ICICI Prudential Life (3.88 per cent) and Sidbi (3.96 per cent) are also investors but none of them is participating in the OFS, according to the IPO papers. The bank booked Rs 22.8 crore in net income in the September quarter of this fiscal, up from Rs 14.9 crore in the year-ago period. For the first half of the fiscal, its net profit stood at Rs 41 crore, up from Rs 27 crore in September 2021, Sarvjit Singh Samra, managing director and chief executive, told PTI.

Its total advances grew to Rs 5,193 crore in Q2 from Rs 4,214 crore a year ago and from Rs 4,689 crore in March 2022, while deposits rose to Rs 6,185 crore, Rs 5,570 crore and Rs 6,046 crore, respectively, during the same period, he said.

Income from operations grew to Rs 180 crore in Q2 from Rs 158 crore. Chief financial officer Munish Jain said the bank's loan sales grew over 23.2 per cent to Rs 5,193 crore in Q2, up from Rs 4,689 in March.

He said the loan growth has been led by housing, MSME and Agri loans and retail trade loans.

Sarma said the bank, which has been primarily centred in Punjab, will continue to focus on the home state as it believes in a carpet bombing approach when it comes to branch expansion.

Farm loans constitute the vast majority of its book, followed by mortgage loans, including home loans are 12.5 per cent of the book and car/two-wheeler and CV loans around 7 per cent; and MSME credit, including small trade finance.

Jain said the bank get a 6 per cent margin and its cost of fund is only 5.5 per cent while an average loan is priced at 12.5 per cent.

