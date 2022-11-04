Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:42 IST
Gold rises Rs 604; silver jumps Rs 2,061
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold price in the national capital rose Rs 604 to Rs 50,869 per 10 grams on Friday, amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had touched Rs 50,265 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 2,061 to Rs 59,477 per kilogram.

''Gold and silver prices posted some gains after yesterday's fall, amidst a steady Dollar and as market participants await US jobs market data,'' said Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

In the international market, gold was trading in green at USD 1,648 per ounce, while silver was up at USD 19.81 per ounce.

''COMEX gold surges after touching the six-week low on Thursday amid a surge in buying in China have helped prevent steeper declines,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

