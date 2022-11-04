Left Menu

CAMS posts Rs 72 crore profit in September quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 20:10 IST
CAMS posts Rs 72 crore profit in September quarter
  • Country:
  • India

CAMS, which acts as a Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) for mutual funds, on Friday reported an almost flat profit after tax at Rs 72.1 crore in the September quarter.

In comparison, the exchange had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 72.56 crore in the year-ago period, CAMS said in a statement.

Revenues for the second quarter ended September 2022 rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 242.37 crore from Rs 227.60 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

''The company was able to report yet another strong performance, both around operational excellence and on the financial results front. Serving 10 of the Top 15 Funds and several fast-growing Mutual Funds, assets under service touched a life-time high of Rs 27 lakh crore in September 2022, clocking a 7 per cent growth over June 2022,'' CAMS CEO Anuj Kumar said.

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions PTI SP SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022