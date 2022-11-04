Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2105 hours: DEL84 BIZ-LD TWITTER-INDIA-LAYOFFS Twitter fires majority of employees in India as part of cost-cutting measure New Delhi: Twitter has fired the majority of its over 200 employees in India as part of mass layoffs across the globe ordered by its new owner Elon Musk who is looking to make his USD 44 billion acquisition work.

DEL95 BIZ-STUBBLE-2NDLD TOMAR Stubble burning not 'political issue'; take steps to control menace using available solutions: Tomar to states New Delhi: Amid rising air pollution in the national capital, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday expressed concerns over politics being played on the stubble burning issue and urged Delhi as well as neighbouring states to take steps to curb the menace.

DCM70 BIZ-EXPORTS-DATA Commerce ministry to release trade data once a month New Delhi: The commerce ministry has decided to resume the practice of releasing monthly exports and imports data only once in a month with a view to providing a clear picture of the country's trade, an official said.

DCM57 BIZ-LD RESULTS-GAIL Russian gas supply snag leads to GAIL profit tumbling 46% New Delhi: GAIL (India) Ltd, the nation's largest gas distributor, on Friday reported a 46 per cent drop in its September quarter net profit as supply disruptions from a former unit of Russian energy giant Gazprom hurt business.

DEL93 BIZ-LD FOREX Forex kitty swells by USD 6.561 bn to USD 531.081 bn; biggest weekly rise in a year Mumbai: In the biggest weekly increase in over a year, India's forex reserves swelled by USD 6.561 billion to reach USD 531.081 billion for the week ended October 28, RBI data showed on Friday.

DEL81 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Sensex snaps 2-day losing run amid firm Asian cues; posts weekly gain Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty eked out modest gains on Friday after a two-session sliding streak, propped up by firm Asian markets and buying from foreign institutional investors.

DEL90 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee soars 53 paise to 82.35 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 53 paise to close at 82.35 against the US dollar on Friday, boosted by persistent foreign fund inflows and a weakening greenback overseas.

DCM79 BIZ-RELIANCE-KAMATH Reliance appoints K V Kamath as independent director New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of veteran banker K V Kamath as an independent director on the company board.

DEL75 BIZ-RESULTS-LD INDIGO IndiGo Q2 loss widens to Rs 1,583.34 cr on forex loss New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Friday posted widening of loss to Rs 1,583.34 crore for the September quarter as higher fuel costs and exchange rates impacted the bottom line.

DCM1 BIZ-BYJUS-LD MESSI BYJU'S ropes in Lionel Messi as global brand ambassador for social initiative EFA New Delhi: Edtech major BYJU's has roped in football star Lionel ''Leo'' Messi as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm Education For All, the company said on Friday.

DEL83 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 604; silver jumps Rs 2,061 New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital rose Rs 604 to Rs 50,869 per 10 grams on Friday, amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

