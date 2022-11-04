TVS Credit Services Q2 profit jumps over three-fold to Rs 96 cr

TVS Credit Services posted over a three-fold jump in net profit to Rs 96.24 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The NBFC promoted by TVS group had earned a profit of Rs 26.41 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its total income surged 46 per cent year-on-year to Rs 962.34 core in the September 2022 quarter, TVS Credit Services said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)