Euro zone government bond yields rise after U.S. jobs data

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Friday, with solid weekly gains after the Federal Reserve suggested potentially higher peaks in rates. Friday's U.S. data showed job growth increased more than expected in October. However, the pace is slowing with some loosening in labour market conditions, which would allow the Fed to shift towards smaller increases starting in December.

Global yields have risen sharply this week after the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank made clear that the fight against inflation was far from over. A record-high euro zone inflation print on Monday added to investors' fears that interest rates will keep marching higher.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark the euro zone, was last up 5 basis points (bps) to 2.3% on Friday. It was still more than 20 bps away from its 11-year high of 2.53%. It rose 21 bps this week, after dropping 35 bps the week before in its biggest fall since the end of 2011.

The German 2-year yield was 5 bps higher at 2.14%, not far off a 14-year high of 2.22% touched in October. Yields move inversely to prices. "We have to expect in the next few weeks the volatility to remain high," said Sebastiano Chiodino, head of fixed income at Generali Insurance Asset Management.

"We know central banks keep being data dependent, and a data dependent central bank will tend to ignite volatility." ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday that the central bank was ready to tighten monetary policy faster if it saw signs of inflation becoming more persistent.

However, David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton said that "we're getting close to the end of the (current) rate-hiking cycle". "We could retest the 2.4/2.5% area, but I don't see them going significantly higher in the next couple of months," he added. "We forecast just a very mild recession in Europe."

Lagarde said inflation was still "way too high" in a Latvian television interview on Thursday, after stating that the ECB cannot just mirror Fed policy moves. Italy's 10-year yield rose 5 bps on Friday to 4.47% and was on track for its biggest weekly gain since mid-September, having risen 30 bps since Monday.

The gap between the German and the Italian 10-year yield was roughly flat at 216 bps. The Bank of England, while raising rates by 75 bps on Thursday, struck a different tone to the Fed by signalling that future rate rises would be lower than traders anticipate.

