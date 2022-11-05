Left Menu

China central bank deputy under investigation for suspected violations - corruption watchdog

Reuters | Shenzhen | Updated: 05-11-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 07:48 IST
China's anti-corruption watchdog is investigating Fan Yifei, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, for 'suspected serious violations of discipline and law', it announced on Saturday.

Fan Yifei is one of six deputy directors at the central bank and has held the position since 2015.

