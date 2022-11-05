Continental Hospitals unveils 50-bed premium economy wing, Making world-class healthcare more inclusive and affordable

Left Menu

Continental Hospitals opened doors to its brand new - premium economy wing earlier today, ushering in a new paradigm of affordable, and state-of-the-art healthcare in India. The 50-bed premium economy wing offers private, single-patient cubicles along with all the features of a world-class quaternary care healthcare facility for just Rs 1500.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-11-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 12:48 IST
Consul General Jennifer Larson unveiling the new Premium Economy Wing at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Continental Hospitals opened doors to its brand new - premium economy wing earlier today, ushering in a new paradigm of affordable, and state-of-the-art healthcare in India. The 50-bed premium economy wing offers private, single-patient cubicles along with all the features of a world-class quaternary care healthcare facility for just Rs 1500. Inaugurated by the Honorable Consul General of USA in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson, the premium economy is the first-of-its-kind facility across the Indian healthcare space. Conceived with the objective of offering patients of all economic strata the same treatment, privacy, and dignity - the premium economy wing is the brainchild of Continental Hospitals Chairman & Managing Director Dr Guru N Reddy.

Congratulating Continental Hospitals on the expansion of their services and the unveiling of the new premium economy wing US Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson lauded the hospital, its doctors, management & staff for their commitment to deliver world-class healthcare to every section of society. "It's a truly remarkable facility and I congratulate each one of you! I'm sure it will be a wonderful resource for patients from all over," the Consul General said.

Explaining the philosophy behind the premium economy wing, Dr Guru N Reddy underlined that at Continental Hospitals, every patient - irrespective of their economic & social standing - is valued and provided the same level of privacy and dignity. "Efficient planning of infrastructure and services, on par with private & deluxe rooms with elegantly-designed and aesthetically pleasing facilities at a very affordable cost is to make our facilities inclusive for everyone. I understand that for a large section of the population, finances resources remain marginal but that shouldn't mean that they do not have access to world-class healthcare, and thus we're proud to take this initiative," Dr Reddy.

Not just visually appealing the premium economy wing, will ensure utmost privacy & dignity for patients - a facet often ignored or determined by a patient's economic status - highlighted Dr Reddy. He also noted that the premium economy wing will be a fine working-experience for our doctors & nurses, and is consistent with our objective of making Continental the best workplace in healthcare.

Continental Hospitals is a multi-specialty, tertiary, and quaternary care facility in the Financial District of Hyderabad. Accredited for clinical excellence and the highest standards of patient-safety standards by JCI and NABH, Continental Hospital has been a pioneer in pursuing and delivering excellence in healthcare for the last nine years in more than 40 specialties, and the premium economy wing is yet another pioneering step towards delivering state-of-the-art, affordable health to everyone. It is India's first hospital to secure gold-standard accreditation by QAI for WHO complaint patient-safety standards. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

